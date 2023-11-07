NAACP Wants School to Apologize for Using Jason Aldean Song

CHEAT SHEET
An NAACP chapter wants a high school principal to apologize for including Jason Aldean’s controversial song “Try That in A Small Town” in a video montage before a football game. In a letter to Columbia Central High School Principal Michael Steele, the group said it received complaints about the tune, the video for which has been blasted by some as racist—a claim the country singer denies. “The disturbed looks on many attendees’ faces visually expressed their disgust. Over the past couple of days, complaints and negative comments turned into a full week of disbelief,” the letter said. Chapter president Terry Hannah told The Tennessean that Steele rejected a request to meet and discuss the issue.