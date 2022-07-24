‘Naked and Afraid’ Contestant Dies While Dog-Sitting

Read it at TMZ
Naked and Afraid contestant Melanie Rauscher, who appeared on two seasons of the Discovery reality series, was found dead while dog-sitting in Arizona. Prescott police did not release a cause of death but did say that several cans of compressed air used for cleaning computer equipment were found near her body, according to TMZ. The 35-year-old was dead on the bed in the guest room when the dog owners returned home on July 17. “The world lost an amazing person,” her castmate, Jeremy McCaa, said on Facebook.