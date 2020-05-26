Naked Florida Man Spent 24 Hours Raging Through High School, Cops Say
Police in Florida are offering a $3,000 reward for help identifying a man they say broke into a high school while naked and spent nearly 24 hours inside destroying things, leaving damages worth more than $100,000. The Miramar Police Department says surveillance footage shows the unknown man entering the premises of Miramar High School shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, and still wreaking havoc inside at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Miami Herald. The school is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A still shot of the footage released by police shows the man apparently wearing headphones and looking directly at a camera. He allegedly destroyed computers, flooded parts of the building, and painted graffiti on the walls while he was inside the building. It was not immediately clear if he had any connection to the high school.