Naked Mother Throws Toddler and Newborn From Second-Story Window in Brooklyn: Police

A 24-year-old mother in Brooklyn threw her two children, a 4-week-old daughter and a 2-year-old son, out her second floor window Saturday before jumping herself, police say. All three were naked, the New York Daily News reports. Witnesses were quoted saying the mother bashed the infant’s head into the concrete twice after the fall before authorities arrived. Shandie Harrison, a 36-year-old neighbor, told the Daily News, “The mom was asking for help. I can see that she was depressed. I think that she wanted to kill the baby, but she wasn’t in her right mind.” The baby is reportedly in critical condition, while the mother and her son are said to be stable.