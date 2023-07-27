Naked Woman Opens Fire on Traffic on California Bridge
‘SITTING DUCKS’
A naked woman got out of a car and started shooting at passing vehicles in California on Tuesday, authorities said. No one was hurt during the bizarre incident on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and the woman, who has not been identified, was taken into custody. “I heard the pop, like I saw her walking around and I heard [pop], and I was like ‘Oh, that’s a gun, that’s actually a gun,’” witness Michael Crawford told ABC 7. He added that he realized he had to get out of the area, thinking “We’re sitting ducks, we have nothing but a windshield protecting us.” Before opening fire, the woman had earlier yelled at drivers while holding a knife, the TV station reports. Officers with the California Highway Patrol were able to de-escalate the situation and the woman was taken to a hospital for physical and psychiatric evaluation.