Naked Women Bites Cop After DUI

Allison Richards, a 27-year-old woman who should probably have known better, bit a police officer after being pulled over for drunk driving in Connecticut. She told the officer that she had no recollection of ending up on the road after dropping off her son at home. A six-pack of Golden Monkey beer, with one bottle missing, was found inside the vehicle. When taken into the station, Richards reportedly began screaming profanity, tore off her shirt, threw it at an officer, and later on started fully undressing herself. She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to signal, assault on police officer, second-degree breach of peace, and interfering with an arrest. Good stuff.