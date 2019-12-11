Be the Hero of the Holidays With a Free $100 Voucher From Nakedwines.com

Let’s cut to the chase: A case of wine is your best friend at the holidays. Wrap a bottle as a last-minute gift, serve a few up at a meal, stash a couple in your bag to bring to a party—you’re covered for anything. It’s your secret winter weapon.
For a limited time, you can get a $100 voucher off your first purchase from Nakedwines.com. Select a case of red, white, or mixed wines. And great news! Shipping is included in your purchase price. Enter code AWIN100 to redeem $100 off and you’re set.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.