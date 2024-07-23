Ryan Reynolds Finally Reveals Name of Youngest Child at ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Premiere
Actor Ryan Reynolds revealed the name of his and Blake Lively’s fourth child together during the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City on Monday. “I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here … I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life,” Page Six reported the actor said on stage. Olin was born in February 2023. While promoting the film he stars in alongside Hugh Jackman, E! News asked if he wanted to grow their family even more. “The more the merrier … As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!” the actor told the outlet. When the trailer for the superhero movie hit in February, fans were excited to see that Disney kept the franchise’s R-rated humor intact. The banter between Jackman and Reynolds on and off screen online has only added to the excitement around the film, with director Shawn Levy comparing their chemistry to animated characters “Donkey and Shrek,” reported The Ringer.