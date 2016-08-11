Namibian Boxer Junias Jonas, Accused of Sexual Assault, Will Fight in Rio

Officials say Namibian Olympic boxer Junias Jonas, who was arrested Monday for the alleged sexual assault of a maid in the Olympic Village, will fight as scheduled in the men’s 64kg lightweight competition. The sport’s governing body, the AIBA, confirmed that Jonas had weighed in Thursday and was scheduled compete later in the day. IOC spokesman Mark Adams said Jonas has been released “pending further investigation.” Jonas, who was the Namibian flag-bearer in the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony, was the second Olympic boxer to be arrested on charges of sexual assault during the Rio Games. In a separate incident, police arrested Moroccan boxer Hassan Saada for the alleged sexual assault of two female staffers in the athletes’ village.
