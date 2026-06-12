Nancy Guthrie Sheriff Breaks Silence on Bombshell Anonymous Tip

The sheriff’s office overseeing the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s abduction has issued an update after a bombshell anonymous tip about where her remains may be located.

A group that works to locate missing people in Mexico announced that they had received a tip from an anonymous caller claiming that Guthrie, who vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home, is buried in an unmarked grave near the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Thursday afternoon, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on X, “We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico. At this time, we have not been contacted by Mexican authorities.”

Although the Pima County Sheriff’s Office said that it had not been contacted by Mexican authorities, the Sonora State Commission for the Search of Missing Persons joined the search effort, according to the New York Post. Pima County Sheriff’s Department/X

The sheriff’s office added: “This investigation remains active and ongoing, and we will continue to follow up on any credible information.”

Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, the head of the missing persons group Buscando Corazones Nogales, told El Imparcial that an initial search of the area identified by the tipster turned up nothing in the hunt for Guthrie, but that searches would continue, according to the New York Post.

Ayala Ortiz said the group had previously found 25 unmarked graves in the area northwest of the border city of Nogales, roughly 70 miles south of Tucson.

Although the Pima County Sheriff’s Office said that it had not been contacted by Mexican authorities, the Post reports that the Sonora State Commission for the Search of Missing Persons joined the search effort, alongside security forces provided by municipal and state officials to ensure the safety of the search teams.

Guthrie has consistently used her platform, both at the ‘Today’ show and on social media, to plead with the public to contact the FBI with any information they may have that could help with her mother’s case. The Guthrie family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information that leads to Nancy’s recovery. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

More than five months have passed since Guthrie, the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her home.

No suspects have been officially named or charged. There are reportedly few leads beyond a single strand of hair, a glove discovered near Guthrie’s home, and doorbell footage showing an armed, masked figure at her door the night of her disappearance.

Amid criticism of Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos’s handling of the stalled investigation, Nanos told People last month that the department is getting closer to answers.

“Every day our DNA labs are working with our investigators and they’re coming up with different ideas and different thoughts of how to help them make this DNA work for us,” Nanos said. “How can we do more with what we have? And so that’s why I say it is—I think we’re getting closer.”