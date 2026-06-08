Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartbreaking Update on Missing Mom

Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie shared a heartbreaking message regarding her mother’s disappearance as the search for the 84-year-old enters its fourth month.

Nancy Guthrie went missing on Feb. 1 from her home in Tucson, Arizona, prompting a manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies. While she has yet to be found, authorities believe that she was abducted.

Savannah, who returned to work in April but has continued to advocate for her mother, shared a devastating message on Instagram on Sunday, reminding her followers that her mother still has not been found.

Sharing a religious image bearing the message, “Oh my, my soul, it cries out, soul, it cries out,” to her Instagram story, Guthrie added her own message: a simple “bring her home” accompanied by a yellow heart emoji.

Savannah Guthrie

People reported that Guthrie had previously shared the same image in March, accompanied by the caption, “I believe, I believe.”

Guthrie has consistently used her platform, both at the Today Show and on social media, to plead with the public to contact the FBI with any information they may have that could help with her mother’s case.

The Guthrie family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information that leads to Nancy’s recovery.

“Every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony,” since Nancy’s disappearance, Savannah said in a video posted to Instagram on February 24.

“Worrying about her, and fearing for her, and aching for her, and most of all just missing her,“ Savannah added through tears.

“We know that so many people have been praying for her return, and we feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home.”

Nancy disappeared from her Catalina Foothills home on Feb. 1. Her disappearance prompted an investigation led by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, which was joined by the FBI, Customs and Border Protection and search-and-rescue teams.

Chilling images taken from a security camera at Guthrie’s home recovered by law enforcement show a masked individual tampering with the camera prior to her disappearance.

Authorities also found bloodstains at the scene that were later confirmed to be Nancy’s.

Page Six reported in May that investigators have been working off limited evidence for months, and no new leads had emerged since the security camera footage was uncovered in February.