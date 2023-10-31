Nancy Mace Is ‘Intrigued’ by Speculation She’s on Trump’s VP Shortlist
‘MAVERICK’
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) told Charlamagne tha God on Monday night’s episode of The Daily Show that she is “intrigued” by speculation that she is on Donald Trump’s list for vice president. “I want my little girl to know that she can be president one day, and I want to see Republicans put women on the ticket,” she said. But Mace noted she hasn’t been “asked” yet. This comes after the congresswoman made headlines for voting alongside conservatives like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House speaker. She said she “got someone who’s not bought and paid for by Washington,” referring to the new speaker, Mike Johnson (R-LA). “I voted with the people on that.” Charlamagne asked her about her peculiar voting decisions, which he described as changing “repeatedly between a Trump-centric conservative and an establishment-bucking centrist.” Mace responded by calling herself a “maverick” who is willing to criticize her fellow Republicans when she takes issue with their views.