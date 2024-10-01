Nancy Mace Responds to Hurricane Helene With Wrong Statement on ‘Childhood Genital Mutilation’

MAGA-lite Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) had a surprising response to Hurricane Helene on Monday—instead of addressing the devastating storm that has left her own state reeling amid environmental destruction, she accidentally sent out a press release about “child genital mutilation.”

“Our children are not guinea pigs in the radical left’s dangerous social experimentation,” read an e-mail sent by Mace’s office with the subject header, “Rep. Nancy Mace Statement on Hurricane Helene.”

Those words were intended for the announcement of Mace’s “Childhood Genital Mutilation Prevention Act,” a bill she introduced that, despite its name, would imprison doctors for providing medical treatment to transgender youth and block federal funds from supporting those treatments.

Mace has previously suggested that their opposition to the equal participation of trans women in sports makes Republicans “the feminists of today.”

It is very likely that one of Mace’s staffers recycled the subject header from a Sept. 26 statement she made on Helene.

It is also very likely whoever sent the release has been told to build future ones from scratch rather than copying, pasting, and editing the last one, lest her next media release—whatever the subject—be headlined “CONGRESSWOMAN NANCY MACE INTRODUCES THE ‘CHILDHOOD GENITAL MUTILATION PREVENTION ACT’ TO PROTECT CHILDREN.”