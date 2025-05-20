Nancy Mace Teases Images of Her Naked in Bizarre Post Before Hearing

Congresswoman Nancy Mace displayed a poster she claimed was of her naked at a hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday as she accused her ex-fiancé and others of taking video of women without permission.

It was the latest in a series of explosive allegations Mace has publicly made against her ex.

The silhouette image was one of several visuals the South Carolina congresswoman used during a House Oversight Committee hearing on surveillance in private spaces.

Mace drew attention ahead of the hearing when she posted on X: “I will show my naked body on one of the videos predator and rapist Patrick Bryant took of me and many other women,” referring to him by name.

She has accused him and three other men of filming women without their knowledge and keeping the videos and images for years.

Her ex-fiancé and others have denied the accusations.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace speaking at a hearing on Capitol Hill on May 20 with a poster showing her silhouette circled as she accused her ex of filming her naked without consent. House Oversight Committee/Youtube

“Exhibit 1: behind me is a screenshot from one of the videos I found of myself. The yellow circle, this naked silhouette, is my naked body. I didn’t know I had been filmed. I didn’t give my consent,’ Mace said in the hearing.

As she spoke she referenced a black and white image blown up on a poster behind her. It showed a yellow circle around a blurred figure walking through the back of a scene taken from what appeared to be a kitchen looking into a living space.

“I was filmed in secret. The camera sat silent, yet it screamed my safety was negotiable and my dignity disposable,” she said.

The right-wing firebrand also held up a picture of her ex-fiancé with others as well as one of the property where she claimed she found the camera, and said, “many women were filmed.”

During her opening remarks, Mace also held up a series of other posters that she said were of other women who had been recorded without their consent. The posters had parts blurred out.

Mace encouraged other potential victims to come forward and said she has their backs.

The congresswoman’s opening statement came after she delivered an explosive speech on the House floor in February, where she accused her ex-fiancé and others of sexual misconduct.

In it, she claimed she found a mountain of evidence of including videos of herself, after being given access to her ex’s safe and phone.

She described being “horrified” and “humiliated” after realizing the person in the video was her.

At the time, she did not provide any of the corroborating evidence she had claimed to have obtained.

One of the men she has accused sued the congresswoman for defamation in March.

As well as making allegations against her former partner in February’s speech, Mace also went after South Carolina’s attorney general Alan Wilson and accused him of turning a blind eye.

Wilson’s office called Mace’s accusations against the attorney general’s office “categorically false” in a statement in response to her floor speech and claimed it had “no knowledge of these allegations until her public statements.”

In her remarks on secret recordings on Tuesday, Mace called South Carolina laws “weak” and a “joke.” She has introduced legislation on the issue.

“Today I choose daylight. I invite every member of this House to step into this light with me,” Mace declared.