Nancy Mace’s Hate-Filled Quest for Attention Hits New Low

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace insisted on calling transgender congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride a “man” during a contentious interview Wednesday, and even said that anyone who cross-dresses has as “mental illness.”

The attention-hungry congresswoman took exception to Scripps anchor Liz Landers reminding her that McBride identifies as a woman.

“She’s not a woman. It’s a man. She was born a man. She’s a man. She is biologically a male. That is science,” Mace said on Morning Rush, two days after she introduced a bill to ban transgender women from using women’s bathrooms in the Capitol and in House offices.

“You guys on the left in the mainstream media want to say ‘follow the science.’ Let’s follow the science, okay? He is a man. He can wear a dress,” she continued. “His pronouns can be ‘she’ or ‘her.’ But he doesn’t belong in a women’s restroom. Period!”

Landers then asked if McBride “poses some kind of danger to you and other women in Congress.”

Mace agreed.

“Absolutely! 100 percent. This is an assault on women. A man being a biological man—a man with a penis, male genitalia being in a women’s locker room is an assault on women,” Mace said, even though McBride underwent what is colloquially known as “bottom surgery” in 2014.

“And so the question is: Do I have rights as a woman or not? And I’m not going to allow the media or Congress to strip away women’s rights for one half of one percent of people out there that, more than likely, he’s got a mental–mental illness and this is why he’s doing this.”

When asked about that last point, Mace explained: “I am absolutely diagnosing anyone who cross-dresses with a mental illness.”

Mace then claimed she’s been receiving death threats “from men dressed up as women.”

When Mace first introduced the House resolution, McBride quickly responded that it is “a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing.”

She followed that up with a similar message Wednesday. “I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families,” she wrote in a statement on X.