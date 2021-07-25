Nancy Pelosi Appoints Second Republican, Adam Kinzinger, to Jan. 6 Select Committee
‘TRANSPARENCY AND TRUTH’
Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois has become the second Republican to be appointed to the Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, joining Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Announcing the appointment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Kinzinger, one of 10 House Republicans to vote for Donald Trump’s second impeachment, “brings great patriotism to the Committee’s mission: to find the facts and protect our Democracy.”
In a statement on his website, Kinzinger said, “For months, we have searched for answers and what process we should use to get them. For months, lies and conspiracy theories have been spread, threatening our self-governance. For months, I have said that the American people deserve transparency and truth on how and why thousands showed up to attack our democracy, and ultimately, what led to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Complex on January 6, 2021.
“Let me be clear, I’m a Republican dedicated to conservative values, but I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution—and while this is not the position I expected to be in or sought out, when duty calls, I will always answer… This moment requires a serious, clear-eyed, non-partisan approach. We are duty-bound to conduct a full investigation on the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814 and to make sure it can never happen again.”
The select committee is scheduled to hold its first hearing on Tuesday, July 27.