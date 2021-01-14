CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Pelosi Proposes a $5,000 Fine for Lawmakers Who Skirt New Capitol Metal Detectors
SAFETY FIRST
Read it at Twitter
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) proposed late Wednesday to fine members of Congress who skirt the Capitol’s newly installed metal detectors $5,000 for the first time they refuse the security measure, and $10,000 for the second. The suggested rule change, which will be voted on when the House reconvenes Jan. 21, comes after multiple Republicans in the House refused to comply with bag searches or walk through the magnetometers. Firearms are banned from the chambers of Congress, but members have recently expressed concerns for their safety. Capitol Police installed the detectors in the wake of the insurrection a week ago, which saw a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters storm the Capitol building and threaten the lives of lawmakers.