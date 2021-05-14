Pelosi Says House Will Wear Masks Until Holdout Republicans Take Their Damn Shots
WASTING TIME
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the big announcement Thursday that fully vaccinated people can head indoors without wearing masks. However, nothing will change in the House of Representatives until holdout members stop being babies and take their damn shots. The House speaker was asked by CNN on Thursday if she would change the rules after the CDC announcement. She responded: “No... Are they all vaccinated?” Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, explained the decision to Bloomberg News, saying that it’s not clear how many members have taken their coronavirus vaccine shots. All lawmakers were offered vaccines way back in December, but, as of last month, about 25 percent of House members hadn’t taken one. Last month, Pelosi complained about vaccine reluctance among the GOP, saying: “The Republicans come up to me and say, ‘Let’s shorten the time for votes...’ I said, ‘Well, tell your friends to get vaccinated...’ That would help—that would help a lot.”