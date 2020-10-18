Nancy Pelosi Says Tuesday is Deadline for Stimulus Deal With White House
Countdown Begins
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told ABC This Week host George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that a deal on any new stimulus package must be reached by Tuesday if Congress is to pass legislation by Election Day. She added that she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had considerable differences on a potential package that is set to cost between $1.8 trillion and $2.2 trillion.
Stephanopoulos then asked her if she would be meeting with President Trump at any point, since she had not spoken with him directly. “You want to meet with him, you meet with him,” she fired back. “As far as I’m concerned the speaker of the House must be respected in terms of what the purpose of the meeting is, what the preparation is for, and what the likelihood of success would be.”
Pelosi met with Mnuchin for around 75 minutes on Saturday and they were said to plan to meet again Monday.