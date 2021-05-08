Nancy Pelosi Shares Photo of Wrong Black Guy in Birthday Tweet
TRY AGAIN
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) posted a 90th birthday tribute to baseball great Willie Mays on Twitter on Thursday but she seemed to get her Black athletes mixed up. “A trailblazing, record-breaking baseball player, civil rights leader, and champion for youth sports and well-being, Willie Mays is a civic legend and national treasure,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her with Willie McCovey, a baseball Hall of Famer who died in 2018. She deleted and reposted the tweet, this time with a photo of her and Mays. Her office blamed the blunder on an unnamed staff member.
Last year, when civil rights icon John Lewis died, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) made the same mistake, posting a picture of himself with another Black congressman, Elijah Cummings, who had died nine months earlier.