Naomi Campbell Banned From Charity Role After Her Fashion For Relief Spent Tens of Thousands on Hotels, Spas
CATWALK OF SHAME
The U.K. has banned supermodel Naomi Campbell from being a charity trustee for five years after a watchdog agency found her Fashion For Relief was wasting thousands of British pounds meant for humanitarian causes on posh hotel rooms, high-end spa treatments, and even cigarettes. The Guardian reported that the charity also covered fees for Campbell’s personal security while her co-trustee, Bianka Hellmich, was found to have been paid £290,000 ($389,000) in unauthorized payments. The Charity Commission barred Hellmich from being a charity trustee for nine years and a third trustee, Veronica Chou, for four years. Investigators were able to recover £350,000 ($469,000) from Fashion For Relief, which was passed on to Save the Children and the Mayor’s Fund for London—the two reported Fashion For Relief to the commission in 2020 following a collapse in fundraising partnerships. Fashion For Relief was registered as a charity in 2015 and shut down earlier this year.