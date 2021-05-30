CHEAT SHEET
Naomi Osaka Fined for Avoiding Media at French Open
Tennis star Naomi Osaka kept her vow to skip post-match press conferences at the French Open on Sunday—and it cost her. She was fined $15,000 and could be disqualified if she continues to shun the media. Osaka, who won her Sunday match and will play again on Tuesday, announced last week that she would not participate in mandatory media events to preserve her mental health, citing the negative bent of some of the questions. The Grand Slam tournament organization said in a statement that Osaka will not get special treatment. “We want to underline that rules are in place to ensure all players are treated exactly the same, no matter their stature, beliefs or achievement,” it said.