Naomi Osaka Tears Up Over Question Intended to ‘Intimidate’
‘REALLY APPALLING’
Naomi Osaka briefly stepped away from a press conference podium in tears after a question from a journalist in her first press conference since she backed out from the French Open to focus on her mental health. The question, which came from a Cincinnati Enquirer reporter, was intended to “intimidate,” according to Osaka’s agent.
“Everyone on that Zoom will agree that his tone was all wrong and his sole purpose was to intimidate,“ said Stuart Duguid. “Really appalling behavior.”
Osaka, who returned to finish the press conference, has raised the issue of mental health along with other high-profile athletes. During the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles decided not to participate in various Olympic events to prioritize her mental health. Osaka revealed in June that she’s struggled with long bouts of depression, The New York Times reported.