‘Narcos’ Location Manager Shot Dead in Mexico

Carlos Munoz, the location manager for the Netflix cartel drama Narcos, was reportedly gunned down in Mexico while scouting for Season 4. The Spanish daily El Pais cited a friend of Munoz saying he was found earlier this week with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle near Mexico City. No further details have been released, but Munoz was thought to have been working alone in a violent rural area. Netflix has issued a statement confirming Munoz’s death but stopping short of providing any further details. “The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate,” the statement said.