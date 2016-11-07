NASA Astronaut Votes From Space

CHEAT SHEET
An astronaut based at the International Space Station cast his ballot from the space station, according to NASA. The astronaut, identified as Shane Kimbrough, voted at some time in the last few days, though NASA didn’t specify when. Astronauts who will be in space on Election Day take part in a special process for voting that begins a year before they launch. The procedure was established by Texas legislatures in 1997, when David Wolf became the first American to vote in space.