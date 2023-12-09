NASA Astronauts Find Missing Space Tomato on ISS
EXONERATED
A tomato that went missing in space has been found at long last. NASA astronaut and U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Frank Rubio cultivated the first tomato ever grown in space last March, after breaking the record for the longest single spaceflight by an American, staying in orbit for 371 days. On the International Space Station, Rubio grew a tomato that inexplicably went missing. While many blamed him for eating it, Rubio said he “was pretty confident that I velcroed it where I was supposed to velcro it,” but that when he came back, “it was gone.” On Wednesday, ISS said at a livestream commemorating the station’s 25th anniversary that the mysterious fruit had finally been found. One of Rubio’s coworkers, Jasmin Moghbeli, said “Our good friend Frank Rubio… has been blamed for quite a while for eating the tomato. But we can exonerate him.”