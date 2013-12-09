NASA Finds Lake on Mars

You are not alone. NASA’s Curiosity rover has made another major discovery on Mars, this time evidence of a “fresh water” lake with such little salinity and neutral-enough acidity that it theoretically could have supported life. The lake existed 3.6 billion years ago, and lasted for a few thousand years. While scientists have long held that Mars was once a wetter planet, prior breakthroughs found evidence of water that was far too acidic. “If we put microbes from Earth and put them in this lake on Mars, would they survive? Would they survive and thrive? And the answer is yes,” said John Grotzinger, the chief scientist of the Curiosity rover mission.