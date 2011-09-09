NASA Warns of Satellite Debris

If the odds are 1-in-3,200 that something will happen, that’s not that great, right? Those are precisely the odds that a part of NASA’s $750-million Upper Atmosphere Research Satellite may hit someone when it crash lands back to Earth in the next few weeks. Officials warn that while the satellite, which is currently 155 miles above the Earth, will break into pieces when it enters the atmosphere, not all of it will burn up. Scientists predict that the debris footprint will be 500 miles long and rain on an area between 57 degrees north and 57 degrees south of the equator. Within this region: six continents, three oceans, and billions of people. NASA is reminding those worried of being hit that no one has ever been hurt from something reentering the atmosphere, but people should still avoid touching debris once it hits the ground.
