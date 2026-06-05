NASCAR Legend’s Widow Breaks Silence on His Death

Samantha Busch, 40, the wife of the late NASCAR icon Kyle Busch, has spoken out about her husband’s sudden death last month. In a message posted on her Instagram, she wrote that she and their two children, Brexton, 11, and Lennix, 4, were grateful for “the prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives.” “While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you,” she continued. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion died at age 41 last month after a case of severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis. His rapid health decline followed what his family described as a struggle with a “severe illness,” even as he continued to race.

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