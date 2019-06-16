NASCAR Overturns Victory For First Time Since 1960 Under Strict New Rules to Deter Cheating

NASCAR overturned its first victory in decades since strict new rules were put into place at the start of this season in order to deter the sport's culture of cheating. The decision marked the first time a NASCAR victory has been overturned since 1960. Driver Brett Moffitt was declared the rightful winner of the Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway after Ross Chastain’s No. 44 truck failed a post-race inspection. Managing director Brad Moran said Chastain's truck was too low when it was measured with NASCAR’s height sticks. “The height sticks have warning yellows in them and reds and it was right off of all of them, so unfortunately it was extremely low,” Moran said. In February NASCAR announced that thorough post-race inspections would take place right after the race at the track instead of midweek at the sanctioning body’s research and development center. Chastain led the final 141 laps of the 200-lap race. His team has until noon on Monday to appeal the decision.