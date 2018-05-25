This Liver Disease Hides In Plain Sight. NASH: A Silent Killer
NASH is a silent killer, difficult to diagnose and currently difficult to manage. Meet the scientists that aren’t taking that for an answer.
NASH, or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, is a liver disease that isn’t caused by the overconsumption of alcohol. What causes it and how are we learning to diagnose and understand this disease? Watch the episode of Cure Hunters above.
