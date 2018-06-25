Medicines produced from the cells of living organisms are called biologics. They’re typically more difficult to manufacture than small-molecule drugs, and generics, or exact copies, can’t be produced. This is where biosimilars come into play.

Biosimilars are medicines that are highly similar to FDA-approved biologics and have no clinically meaningful differences in quality, safety, or efficacy. The benefits are that they are priced lower than their reference biologics, which may help to expand patient access to more treatment options and generate cost savings for healthcare systems.

Joe McClellan is passionate about this development, seeing the potential biosimilars have to change patients’ lives. Check out the above video to learn more about biosimilars and watch all the episodes of Cure Hunters.

