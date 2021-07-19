‘Could Not Be Happier’: NHL Prospect Luke Prokop Comes Out as Gay in League First
MAKING HISTORY
Luke Prokop, a prospect for the Nashville Predators, has become the first active player under contract with a National Hockey League team to come out as gay. “It has been quite the journey to get to this point in my life, but I could not be happier with my decision to come out,” the 19-year-old said on Instagram. Prokop added that he’s dreamed of being an NHL player since he was young and believes that living as his authentic self will improve his chances of fulfilling his dreams. No other player signed to an NHL team, active or retired, has ever come out publicly in the league’s history. In a tweet, the Nashville Predators congratulated Prokop. “We will support him unequivocally in the days, weeks, and years to come as he continues to develop as a prospect,” the tweet said. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also thanked Prokop, saying he hopes in the future that more players and staff members will feel comfortable doing the same.