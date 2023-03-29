Melissa Joan Hart Says She Helped Kids Fleeing Nashville School Shooting
HEARTBREAKING
Melissa Joan Hart says she helped children get to safety as they ran from the school shooting in Nashville on Monday. Three adults and three children were killed in the attack at the Covenant School with the shooter—named by police as Audrey Hale, 28—being killed by responding officers. Hart, who is best known for starring in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, shared an emotional Instagram video on Tuesday saying that her own children go to a school “right next to” where the massacre unfolded. “My husband and I were on our way to school for conferences, and luckily our kids weren’t in today,” Hart said in the clip. “We helped a class of kindergarteners across a busy highway. They were climbing out of the woods—they were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school.” Hart added that after helping the “tiny little kids” cross the road, she also helped a “mom reunite with her children.” “I don’t know what to say anymore,” Hart added. “It is just—enough is enough.” Hart said her family moved to Tennessee from Connecticut where they lived “a little ways down from Sandy Hook,” making Monday’s tragedy her “second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity.”