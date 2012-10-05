Nat Geo to Air Bin Laden Movie

CHEAT SHEET
Mitt Romney’s newfound luck couldn’t last forever. The National Geographic Channel plans to air a feature film about the raid that killed Osama bin Laden on Nov. 4, two days before the presidential election. SEAL Team 6: The Raid on Osama bin Laden is a re-creation of the events President Obama authorized. It will also begin streaming on Netflix on Nov. 5. But executives of the National Geographic Channel, which is majority owned by News Corp., say the scheduling is not political. The channel’s president said, “Other than being commercially opportunistic, we weren’t considering the election.”