Natalie Portman and Hubby Are Separated After His Affair: Report
‘HUMILIATED’
Just a few days after Natalie Portman was spotted out and about without her wedding ring—on her 11-year marriage anniversary to husband Benjamin Millepied—insiders have come forward to say that the pair may be irreconcilably “on the outs.” The rift between Portman and her dancer-choreographer husband is the result of rumors of his infidelity, the sources told Us Weekly, which were made public by Page Six in June. “After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” one person familiar with the matter told the magazine. They added that Portman had been “humiliated” by the allegations, but “Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him.” But the 42-year-old actress is still “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” with Millepied for the sake of their children, son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6. Portman doesn’t want the kids growing up “in a broken home,” the source said.