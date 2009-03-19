Natasha Richardson, 1963-2009

Natasha Richardson came from one of the world's most famous acting dynasties—she was the daughter of actress Vanessa Redgrave and the late film director Tony Richardson, and she later married Schindler's List actor Liam Neeson. She appeared in many films and made a splash in theater on Broadway and in London, but her first role came at age 4 when she played her mother's bridesmaid in a film directed by her father. After graduating from the Central School of Speech and Drama—which she auditioned for without admitting she was a Redgrave—she made her screen debut in Every Picture Tells a Story in 1984. In the mid 1990s she moved to New York from England to escape the constant comparisons between herself and her mother. According to Richardson, it was there that she felt "I could be my own person." She is survived by two children, both of whom are from her marriage with Liam Neeson. In a statement, her family said: "Liam Neeson, his sons, and the entire family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Natasha. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."
