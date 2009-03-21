Natasha Richardson’s Wake

CHEAT SHEET
Celebrities turned out to say goodbye to Natasha Richardson yesterday at a service on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. According to the New York Post, “Among the 40 to 50 mourners paying their respects at The American Irish Historical Society on Fifth Avenue were Hollywood stars Lauren Bacall, Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Modine and Uma Thurman, ABC's Diane Sawyer and designer Kenneth Cole.” The Post also reports that Richardson’s mother, Vanessa Redgrave, sang “Edelweiss” to her daughter after taking her off life support and will go ahead with plans to act in an April 27 special performance of Joan Didion’s The Year of Magical Thinking, which is about, in part, a mother’s mourning of her dying daughter.