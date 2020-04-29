Florida Woman Stabbed Boyfriend to Death During Fight Over Undelivered Parcels: Cops
A 21-year-old Florida woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing her boyfriend, who died after he suffered a “stab-type” injury from a kitchen knife following an argument about undelivered packages, according to Orange County deputies. Investigators said that Nathalie Ruth Moise, who was charged with second-degree murder, fatally stabbed Angelo Dessiant in their apartment, which they share with their one-year-old daughter and Dessiant’s aunt. Dessiant’s friend was at the scene, but exited the apartment when the couple began arguing, police said. When his friend returned to the apartment, Dessiant asked him to take a photo of his chest wound and then tried to run away, but he stumbled and fell in the hallway where he was found by officers. He died shortly after at Orlando Regional Medical Center.