CHEAT SHEET
COMEBACK
Nathan Adrian Gets Silver at World Championships Seven Months After Cancer Diagnosis
Nathan Adrian secured silver for the United States in the 4x100-meter medley relay at the world championships on Sunday, just seven months after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. As the U.S. team’s anchor, Adrian sprinted furiously to the wall, but despite the strong finish he was unable to catch Britain’s Duncan Scott. “There’s a time to get silver in relays and it’s at a world championships, that’s for sure,” Adrain said. Last week, he clenched gold for the U.S. team in the 4x100 freestyle relay. The 30-year-old Olympian has been open about his diagnosis and treatment process. He has since undergone two surgeries, and is working to gain weight and muscle in anticipation of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. “I don’t want to come off like a sore loser,” Adrian said after his silver finish on Sunday, “but I’m truthfully very grateful just to be here.”