‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Turned Alleged Cult Leader Arrested in Nevada: Report
SEX ABUSE CHARGES
Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, the Native American actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1990’s Dances With Wolves, was arrested on Tuesday night on charges that he sexually abused girls within the ranks of a cult he headed up. Also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, the 46-year-old actor was taken into custody near the Las Vegas home he allegedly shares with as many as five wives, the Associated Press reported. Footage of the scene appeared to show SWAT officers and detectives sweeping the property in the aftermath of a raid on the house. Chasing Horse is alleged to be the leader of a group known as The Circle, according to a 50-page search warrant obtained by the AP. Police began investigating Chasing Horse after receiving a tip last October, the warrant states, with investigators identifying at least six alleged victims. “Nathan Chasing Horse used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions,” the document reads. Some of the allegations against Chasing Horse date back roughly two decades, stretching across Nevada to other states like Montana and his birthplace of South Dakota.