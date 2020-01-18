National Archives Alters Images Critical of Donald Trump From 2017 Women’s March
The National Archives in Washington, D.C., have acknowledged altering a massive photo depicting the 2017 Women’s March on display at the museum. In a statement, an Archives spokesperson admitted to blurring out the word “Trump” on a “God Hates Trump” poster and removing the president’s name from another poster that reads, “Trump & GOP—Hands Off Women” that are visible in the image. The Archives also removed the words “vagina” and “pussy” from signs that read, “If my vagina could shoot bullets, it’d be less REGULATED” and “This Pussy Grabs Back.” Archives spokeswoman Miriam Kleiman wrote in the statement, “As a non-partisan, non-political federal agency, we blurred references to the President’s name on some posters, so as not to engage in current political controversy.”