    National Front Suspends Founder Le Pen

    Jean-Marie Le Pen, the 86-year-old founder of France’s right-wing National Front, has been suspended from his own party. The honorary president was asked to report to a disciplinary hearing by his daughter, party leader Marine Le Pen, after he called the Nazi gas chambers a “detail of history.” Le Pen refused to go, and would not budge from his post. “[They] will have to kill me,” he told AFP. Marine Le Pen has called his remarks “political suicide.” The younger Le Pen is widely expected to run for president in 2017.

