National Guard Sent to Support Overwhelmed Homeless Shelters in New York City
CALL FOR BACKUP
National Guard members are being deployed to homeless shelters in New York City as the facilities have been pushed to the limit by soaring occupancy rates. Reservists will support the shelters in routine operations including food distribution, a city Department of Homeless Services spokesperson told the New York Daily News. It’s not clear how many troops will be sent, or how many shelters are in need of support. The backup has been called in after occupancy rates hit an all-time high this month, with over 62,000 people now living in shelters around the Big Apple. The surge is partly being caused by the arrival of an estimated 20,000 migrants who are being bussed to the city in a twisted political stunt staged by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. New York City Mayor Eric Adams was forced to declare a state of emergency over the “crisis situation” earlier in October.