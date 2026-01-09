National Parks Plunged Into Chaos by Trump’s Price Hike Plot

Donald Trump’s policy to charge international visitors more to enter some of the country’s most beloved national parks is already causing chaos and unease among staff.

The Department of the Interior announced in November that it would introduce an “America First” pricing rate, under which non-U.S. residents must pay $250 for a pass to nearly a dozen of the most popular natural attractions, while U.S. residents will continue to pay just $80.

Non-residents without an “America the Beautiful” pass—which features Donald Trump’s face—will also be charged an additional $100 for entry to 11 of the most visited national parks, including the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, and Yosemite.

National Park workers say Donald Trump's surcharge on foreign tourists is causing long lines and delays. FREDERIC J. BROWN/Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The policy targeting overseas tourists took effect on January 1 and has already caused problems, The Washington Post reported. Entrance into parks has slowed as staff are now required to inquire about visitors’ residency and immigration status, and workers say the conversations have become increasingly uncomfortable.

“We feel a bit conflicted in what we’re doing, or it doesn’t feel right,” one park worker told the Post. “We don’t want to make visitors feel unwelcome.”

Workers also say that groups of foreign visitors decide every day not to enter the parks once they realize they are being charged more simply because they are not U.S. residents, or after being questioned about their immigration status and visas.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WYOMING - OCTOBER 09: Tourists take a selfie with the Grand Prismatic Spring on October 9, 2024 in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. (Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images) VCG/Getty Images

“Wait times are absolutely longer because we have to ask more questions,” a second park staffer told the newspaper. “If someone doesn’t meet residency requirements, then we have to explain everything to them. This can be made extra difficult with language barriers.”

Many fear the disruption will only worsen during the busier summer months.

Trump's face as seen on a design for the "America the Beautiful" passes. Department of the Interior

Mneesha Gellman, a political scientist at Emerson College who serves as an expert witness in U.S. immigration court, said the Trump administration intended the price hike to make visiting the U.S. a distressing experience for international tourists.

“It’s meant to make people feel nervous and uncomfortable and make the decision to either stay away or to modify their plans based on their identities,” Gellman told the Post. “It really is being used to sow fear.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Department of the Interior instructed national park staff not to allow anyone entry if they had defaced or covered Trump’s face on the passes.

In a statement, Interior Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Peace said the price increase reflects the “administration’s belief that America’s public lands should be enjoyed by everyone who visits our country lawfully and responsibly.”

“The updated fee structure reflects the significant investment made by U.S. taxpayers to support these public lands, while still welcoming international visitors who help sustain local economies and share in our nation’s natural and cultural heritage,” Peace added.