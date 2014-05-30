National Spelling Bee Ends in Tie

CHEAT SHEET
Two preteens got to walk away with the crown for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, as the competition ended in a tie for the first time in 52 years. The winners, Sriram Hathwar, an eighth grader from Painted Post, N.Y., and Ansun Sujoe, a seventh grader from Fort Worth, Texas, won spelling “stichomythia” and “feuilleton,” respectively. “We both know the competition is against the dictionary, not against each other,” Sriram said. “I’m happy to share the trophy with him.” It was actually the second year in a row that Sriram was in the finals.