National Zoo Bosses Hunt Bad ‘Ideology’ on Trump’s Orders

The Smithsonian is launching a review of content at the National Zoo and its 21 museums following President Trump’s demand for the removal of “improper ideology” from the institution.

Trump’s executive order targeting the Smithsonian called for the elimination of “divisive or anti-American ideology” from its zoo, museums, and education centers. The Smithsonian is now seeking to remove political influence and bias from all its content, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Smithsonian's Board of Regents made the decision to conduct the review during a closed-door meeting on Monday.

“The board directed the secretary to assess content in museums and make needed changes to ensure unbiased content, including personnel changes,” a Smithsonian spokesman told the Journal. “The board requested that the secretary report back on progress and suggested next steps.”

Monday’s meeting was the first quarterly meeting of the board since Trump issued his executive order in March, featuring Trump appointees including Vice President JD Vance and Republican Rep. Carlos Giménez.

Trump holding a signed executive order—he demanded action on the Smithsonian’s allegedly “improper” ideology in March. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The meeting also followed Trump’s attempt to fire the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet—something he does not have the authority to do.

“Upon the request and recommendation of many people, I am hereby terminating the employment of Kim Sajet as Director of the National Portrait Gallery,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on May 30.

“She is a highly partisan person, and a strong supporter of DEI, which is totally inappropriate for her position. Her replacement will be named shortly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The Smithsonian released a statement Monday saying all “personnel decisions” are made by its secretary. No decision has yet been made about Sajet, according to the Journal.

The National Zoo contains two Chinese pandas on loan from Beijing. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Founded in 1889, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute spans 163 acres in Washington, D.C.’s Rock Creek Park and houses over 2,100 animals across nearly 400 species, according to its website.

It’s unclear precisely what ideology Trump took issue with at the zoo.

The institution houses two Chinese pandas on loan from Beijing, Bao Li and Qing Bao, who were sent overseas to conduct “panda diplomacy” as part of an agreement between the U.S and China. The pair arrived in October.