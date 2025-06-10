Smithsonian Goes to War With Trump Over His Attempt to Fire Staff

The Smithsonian has fired back at Donald Trump and declared itself a “nonpartisan institution” after the president attempted to meddle in the operations of the prestigious research and museum complex.

In a statement, the Smithsonian asserted its independence in a thinly veiled rebuttal of Trump’s recent claim that he had fired Kim Sajet, director of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery.

"All personnel decisions are made by and subject to the direction of the Secretary, with oversight by the Board. Lonnie G. Bunch, the Secretary, has the support of the Board of Regents in his authority and management of the Smithsonian," the statement said.

“Since its inception, the Smithsonian has set out to be a nonpartisan institution. As the nation’s museum, the Smithsonian must be a welcoming place of knowledge and discovery for all Americans.”

Donald Trump accused the Smithsonian in an executive order of trying to portray American and Western values as "inherently harmful and oppressive." Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Smithsonian, established by Congress in 1846, is not part of the executive branch and has operated as an independent entity for nearly 180 years. Among its treasured exhibits are the Space Shuttle Discovery and the original “Star-Spangled Banner.”

It is governed by a Board of Regents, with Bunch overseeing day-to-day management of its vast network of museums and the National Zoo.

On May 30, Trump declared that he had fired Sajet, accusing her of being a “partisan person and a strong supporter of DEI [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion], which is totally inappropriate for her position.”

Whether Trump has any legal authority to fire someone from an independent cultural institution is questionable. Sajet and the National Portrait Gallery have so far ignored the president’s order, with Sajet continuing her work as usual, The Washington Post reported.

Kim Sajet is the first woman to serve as director of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. Shannon Finney/Getty Images

The Board of Regents has also directed Bunch to “articulate specific expectations” to museum directors and staff regarding content displayed in Smithsonian museums, allowing time to ensure all exhibits remain “unbiased.”

“The Board of Regents will continue its vigilant, independent oversight of the Smithsonian and its museums to protect their rigorous scholarship and expertise, nonpartisanship, and accuracy, and ensure that the Smithsonian is welcoming to all Americans,” the statement added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Before targeting Sajet, Trump signed an executive order in March directing the Smithsonian to stop presenting U.S. history as “inherently racist, sexist, oppressive, or otherwise irredeemably flawed.”

Trump’s attempt to assert control over the Smithsonian is the latest example of the president trying to impose his will on, and extend MAGA influence over, Washington’s cultural institutions.

The Trump administration has already overhauled the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, with Trump installing himself as chairman and replacing waves of board members and other top roles. In February, Trump vowed on Truth Social that there would be “NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA” at the Kennedy Center.