National Zoo Finds Missing Bobcat—on Its Own Property

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CBS News
The National Zoo in Washington, D.C. has found Ollie, its missing female bobcat, after three days of searching, according to the zoo’s Facebook page. The 25-pound cat was reportedly found on zoo property shortly after officials announced they were suspending their search. Ollie, who had allegedly been spotted in the Cleveland Park and Woodley Park areas near the zoo, was said to be found near the Smithsonian facility’s Bird House site. Experts had assured the public that bobcats are not aggressive to humans and that there was no danger to the cat being “at-large.” The zoo’s large-cats curator, Craig Saffoe, previously suggested that the cat “could literally be sitting in a tree right next to us.”