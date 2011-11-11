Nationals Catcher Wilson Ramos Found Safe in Venezuela

Read it at Associated Press
Washington Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos was rescued Friday, two days after he was kidnapped outside his home in Valencia, Venezuela. Venezuela is home to many major-league players in American baseball, but Ramos's capture at gunpoint Wednesday night was the first known instance where a player has been abducted. The kidnapping highlights the prevalence of violent crime in Venezuela and the necessity for Venezuelan players to take increased precautions when home with their families.